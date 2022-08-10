Andrew Rannells, Robin Weigert, Phylicia Rashad, More Join ‘Our Son’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Director Bill Oliver has rounded out the cast for his drama Our Son, with Andrew Rannells (Girls5eva), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story) and Kate Burton (Inventing Anna) signing on for roles, along with Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us), Cassandra Freeman (Bel-Air) and Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen).

The recently-wrapped film starring Luke Evans and Billy Porter will follow a divorcing couple fighting for custody of their eight-year-old son. Oliver and Peter Nickowitz wrote the script, with Fernando Loureiro (Frances Ha) and Guilherme Coelho (Fala Tu) producing via their company Tigresa, along with Eric Binns (Lansky), Jennifer 8. Lee (The Price) and Christopher Lin. Alex Peace-Power is serving as co-producer, with CAA Media Finance representing the film’s distribution rights.

Rannells is a Grammy winner and Tony Award nominee whose recent credits include Peacock’s Girls5eva and Showtime’s Black Monday, along with such films as The Boys in the Band and The Prom. He’s lent his voice to such animated series as Invincible and Big Mouth, and will next be seen in a recurring role on Robert Siegel’s Hulu limited series Immigrant, alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett.

Weigert is an Emmy-nominated actress best known for playing Calamity Jane in HBO’s Deadwood and its film continuation, and for her role as Ally Lowen on Sons of Anarchy. The actress has also been seen on series like American Horror Story, Big Little Lies and Dietland, among many others. Notable film credits include Bombshell, Mississippi Grind, Pawn Sacrifice, The Sessions, Synecdoche, New York and The Good German.

Burton is a three-time Tony and three-time Emmy nominee who has recently been seen on Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Hulu’s The Dropout, Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy and Showtime’s The First Lady, which had her playing former First Lady Hillary Clinton. The actress has also been seen on such series as Grey’s Anatomy, Supergirl, Charmed, Scandal and The Practice, among many others. Up next for her is the Bleecker Street thriller Breaking with John Boyega, which is slated for release on August 26.

Rashad is a two-time Tony Award winner and six-time Emmy nominee best known for her role as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show who has recently been seen on such series as This Is Us, David Makes Man and Grey’s Anatomy, also featuring in such films as Soul, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Black Box and tick, tick… BOOM!. Up next for the actress is the Michael B. Jordan-directed Creed III, in which she’ll reprise her role as Mary Anne Creed.

Freeman plays Vivian Banks in Peacock’s Bel-Air, and has also been seen on series including The Last O.G., For Life, The Enemy Within, Luke Cage and Single Ladies, among others. Notable film credits include Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Monsters and Men, Spike Lee’s Inside Man and Chris Rock’s I Think I Love My Wife.

Powell has been seen on such series as American Horror Story and Modern Love, and in films like Dear Evan Hansen. Other upcoming film projects for the actor include Susanna Fogel’s Cat Person, produced by 30West and StudioCanal, and Sophie Kargman’s dramatic thriller Susie Searches, with Kiersey Clemons and Alex Wolff.

