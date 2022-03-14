Andrew McCutchen, 2013 NL MVP, reportedly agrees to terms with the Brewers

Andrew McCutchen rounds third and heads home with the Phillies’ first run in the first inning against the Brewers.

PHOENIX — A day after bolstering their bullpen, the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly set to bulk up their offense with another bat.

According to multiple reports, outfielder Andrew McCutchen on Monday agreed to terms with the team, giving Milwaukee a pair of former National League most valuable players – McCutchen won the award in 2013 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Christian Yelich won it in 2018.

The length of the deal and the terms are unclear at this time.

The Brewers have yet to announce the deal, likely because McCutchen has yet to complete a physical.

McCutchen, 35, is coming off a solid season with the Philadelphia Phillies, his third with that organization. He hit just .222 but homered 27 times – the third-highest total of his career – and drove in 80 runs while compiling an OPS of .778.

With the Brewers, McCutchen would figure to fit both as a designated hitter as well as a fourth or fifth outfielder capable of playing left or right.

He made his biggest impact against left-handed pitching in 2021, hitting .293 with 15 homers, 32 RBI and a 1.027 OPS.

Earlier Monday, manager Craig Counsell spoke a bit about his plans for the DH spot this season.

“How good is the hitter? I mean, there’s probably a tradeoff,” he said when asked if he’d prefer one player to man the position most days, or to utilize different players.

“It’s what’s available. Being able to go in the field and play positions, it helps everybody else out. More than anything, if there are positions that you can contribute at it helps the rest of the team out as much as anything.

“And then it helps the group stay healthier.”

In 13 major-league seasons, McCutchen is a .280 hitter with 270 homers and 933 RBI to his credit.

His best years were during a nine-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who drafted him 11th overall in 2005. McCutchen has also since played for the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Andrew McCutchen reportedly agrees to terms with Milwaukee Brewers