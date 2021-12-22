Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’ Postponed – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Berlin Pushing On Despite Rotterdam Online move

The Berlin International Film Festival is still planned to take place in person after the Dutch lockdown forced the International Film Festival Rotterdam to move online for a second consecutive year. That move came just days after the government in the Netherlands announced a nationwide lockdown due to concerns over the Omicron variant, with all non-essential shops and cultural venues staying closed for at least a month. All sessions, which include the unveiling of Steve McQueen’s Sunshine State installation, will take place online instead from late January. But a spokesman for the Berlin International Film Festival confirmed to The Hamden Journal that the event is still due to take place in person in February. Fresh restrictions were introduced in Germany today, including a limit of private gatherings among vaccinated people to a maximum of 10. The Rotterdam news was first reported by Variety.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Cinderella’ Postponed For Seven Weeks

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical has become the latest casualty of Omicron and has been delayed far longer than the other shutdowns. The production is scheduled to return on 9 February “as soon as this wave is licked,” according to a Tweet from Lloyd Webber, who said he was “devastated” to have to call a halt to the show but it is necessary “for the safety of our cast, musicians and backstage crew, and for the quality of the show we give our audiences.” Cinderella is the latest West End show to be put on ice but others, including James Graham’s Best of Enemies and the Jessie Buckley/Eddie Redmayne-starring Cabaret, have only been delayed by a week or so. Many performances including Hamilton, The Lion King and Wicked were cancelled over the weekend.

Stars Back UK Black Hair/Make-Up Training Program

Stars including Barbara Broccoli, Suffragette director Sarah Gavron and I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu have backed a new program from UK body ScreenSkills to train hairdressers and make-up artists to work with Black actors. ScreenSkills is making 16 places available on the training scheme and Netflix and ITV Studios have committed to offer paid placements to applicants, who require extensive experience in working with Black hair or make-up, although it is not expected that candidates will have both. A free online introduction to hair and make-up for film and television and how the training programme will work will be held on 20 January, with applications then invited from those who want to take up further training to transfer their skills. “My experience of working in the screen industries is it doesn’t work unless everyone is able to work in a way that makes them feel comfortable and confident,” said Essiedu. “Character starts with the actor but is finessed and completed with the help of so many people including hair and make-up.” Amidst last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, Channel 4’s Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji claimed female Black actors were “forced to drastically change their hair” and were told “you’re all the same” by one of the show’s make-up artists.