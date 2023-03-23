Andrew Lloyd Webber Updates Son’s Grave Condition, Says He’s ‘Bravely Fighting’ – The Hamden Journal

Andrew Lloyd Webber is thanking fans for their outpouring of support in the wake of his eldest son’s diagnosis with gastric cancer.

The composer issued an Instagram video and revealed that his son, Nicholas, 43, has entered hospice care.

“I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away,” he said in the video. “I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think.

“I’m going to go see Nick in a minute and I’m going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I’ve had for him from everywhere all around the world,” he added.

Webber, age 74, talked about his 43-year-old son’s illness earlier this month .

“As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized,” Webber wrote at the time. “I, therefore, have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday.”

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner,” Webber continued. “He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Nicholas is a Grammy-nominated composer, scoring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella original cast album in 2021.