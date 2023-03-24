Andrew Lloyd Webber Says His Son Has Been Checked Into Hospice Care After His “Ghastly” Cancer Diagnosis

Andrew Lloyd Webber has provided an update on his son’s condition after announcing he was “critically ill” from an 18-month-long battle with gastric cancer.

On Thursday, Webber posted on his Instagram that his eldest son, Nick, had been checked into hospice care after being diagnosed with pneumonia as a result of his illness.

“I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away,” he said in the clip. “I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We’re all here, and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think.”

The Oscar-winning composer went on to wish his Bad Cinderella cast luck on the opening night of their Broadway run and said he was “absolutely gutted” not to be there. “The reports I’ve been getting back from New York, from the team there, just show that the, well, the show is in as good a possible condition as it could possibly be.”

Webber’s son, Nick, is a Grammy-nominated composer and record producer, who is most known for his work on the BBC One’s Love, Lies and Records, as well as The Last Bus and Mr Invisible. He also worked on his father’s 2021 Cinderella, for which he received a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.

“I’m going to go see Nick in a minute,” Webber concluded the health update. “I’m going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I’ve had for him from everywhere all around the world.”

