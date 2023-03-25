Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces Son Nick’s Death – The Hamden Journal

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced his son’s death from gastric cancer.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft.

Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas Webber was 43 and had recently entered hospice care. His father had issued an Instagram video earlier talking about it.

“I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away,” he said in the video. “I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think.

“I’m going to go see Nick in a minute and I’m going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I’ve had for him from everywhere all around the world,” he added.

Nicholas was a Grammy-nominated composer, scoring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella original cast album in 2021.