Andrew Giuliani sparks outrage with disturbing comments about looking ‘under the hood’ at his 4-month-old daughter in anti-trans remarks

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has sparked outrage and disgust by referencing his 4-month-old daughter while making anti-transgender comments at a far-right rally.

Giuliani was condemning options for transgender people during the weekend event when he said he “looked under the hood” at his daughter and “she’s gonna stay a woman,” The Daily Beast reported.

Aside from being cringe-worthy and disturbing, Giuliani’s comments were factually wrong. Scientists say anatomy doesn’t always match or determine someone’s gender. The comments come as Republicans are targeting transgender people in state legislatures across the country, particularly with bills that would ban transgender youth from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity.

If his bid for New York governor were successful, he’d likely follow other conservative state leaders in trying to restrict the rights of transgender people.

Keri Rodrigues, co-founder and president of the National Parents Union, called Giuliani’s comments “disgusting” as well as “stunning” for a parent, whose job is to be an uncompromising supporter of a child.

Giuliani also said his daughter made a promise to him while he held her and his wife was sleeping. “And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands.’

He added, “So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple.”

Critics grossed out by his comments are also gagging on social media over the “creepy” comments, with political commentator S.E. Cupp writing, “I’m gonna barf.”

Musician Eva Friedman wrote, “That Andrew Giuliani quote is going to haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Others commented on his slim political chances and offered sympathy for the child. Another Twitter user referenced the “bizarre, even vile perspectives re: their daughters” of Giuliani and Trump men. The UK’s Independent compiled a list of former President Donald Trump’s inappropriate comments about his daughter Ivanka, including “perhaps I’d be dating her” if she wasn’t his daughter.

A Giuliani spokesperson told The Daily Beast, “while Andrew does not claim to be a biologist, he can tell the difference between a male and a female.”

Keri Rodrigues of the National Parents Union told Insider that Giuliani’s comments were disappointing from someone who has an “extraordinary opportunity” to use his platform to do good things for children.

“That’s the promise that we make as adults and parents to our children — to always have their backs, always be in their corner and always love them unconditionally,” she told Insider. “So it makes me feel really sad for his daughter that, already, she is being pressured to conform to be something that her father is putting on her for political reasons. It’s just disgusting.”

The rally, which was also attended by Rep. Lee Zeldin, also a Republican gubernatorial candidate, was hosted by the Long Island Loud Majority, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an “extreme antigovernment,” the Daily Beast wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider