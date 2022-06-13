Andrew Garfield’s hilarious surprise from Tonys host Ariana DeBose

Academy Award-winning actress absolutely killed it as this year’s host and, on top of living out her own dream, she also lived out the dream of many fans around the world, when she made herself right at home on lap.

While singing a song about the moment during a musical when the actors leave the stage and go out into the audience, DeBose slowly made her way over to Garfield as she sang, “I am close to you/ Oh so close to you/ I am touching you/ there’s not a lot you can do,” as she proceeded to poke Garfield in the face. The Oscar-nominated actor couldn’t help but to bashfully laugh and even played along by giving DeBose a big bear hug when she sat down right in his lap singing, “I am sitting on you/ ‘Cause what they say is true/ ‘Cause there is no escaping us in the audience!”

Garfield fans were losing it over the funny moment as they took to social media with comments like:

Meanwhile, DeBose also got a little playful with as she bravely scratched his face while singing, “It’s like Cats, sir. Cats!” And DeBose wasn’t the only one who got Jackson to participate in their musical number.

Earlier in the night, performed a scene from his musical Mr. Saturday Night, during which he got the audience, as well as Jackson and to sing “yiddish scat” with him.

Of course, it’s no surprise that the entire night was filled with incredible performances. However, one other memorable number that had viewers buzzing on social media was when and performed for The Music Man and tap danced like it was no big deal, which had viewers on Twitter living for the moment.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards aired Sunday, June 12th at 8 p.m. on CBS.

