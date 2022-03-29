Andrew Garfield Has a Crisis of Faith in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Trailer

Andrew Garfield grapples with a crisis of faith in the trailer for FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

The seven-episode limited series follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (played by “Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in Salt Lake Valley, Utah. Garfield plays Detective Jeb Pyre, who is tasked with investigating the murders.

As he tracks the events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.

In the trailer released Tuesday, Garfield’s Detective Pyre has tears in his eyes as he walks through the grisly murder scene with bloody handprints on the walls and baby toys still strewn about.

“The evidence points to things and to beliefs that I have only ever heard whisperings about,” he says, before he’s warned not to “go digging in the past.”

However, it appears he won’t be taking that advice. “What if this case isn’t just a husband who turned against his wife? What if tonight is just the first edge of a bone, finally working its way out of our own desert’s floor?” he ponders.

Starring alongside Garfield and Edgar-Jones are Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.

Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black created the series, inspired by the true crime bestseller from Jon Krakauer. Black is a showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films, and David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” premieres April 28 on Hulu.