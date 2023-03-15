Andrew Garfield And Mia Goth Join Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Following his big Animated Oscar win for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro is getting closer to finding his next live-action film as sources tell The Hamden Journal that Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth are in early talks to star in del Toro’s Frankenstein movie at Netflix. Del Toro will write and direct the pic. Insiders close to the pic caution that del Toro is still working on script and no formal offers have given to any actors but sources add that he has has met with all three and each is on board to star in the film.

Netflix had no comment.

Del Toro has been developing this project for some time and has always wanted to make a movie centered around the iconic story that Mary Shelley gifted us centuries ago. It is unknown his take or whether it would be a period pic or set in modern times and it is unknown who would be playing Doctor Frankenstein and would be playing his creation but is believed Goth would be playing Doctor Frankenstein’s love interest.

Even in its early days, del Toro seems to be pulling together an ensemble as on fire as any in this town. Isaac continues to be as busy as any actor in town as he is coming off his Emmy-nominated work in HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage and the Marvel limited series Moon Knight. He was also recently tapped to play Kurt Vonnegut in the limited series Helltown. Garfield is coming an Emmy nomination and SAG nomination for his work in Under the Banner of Heaven and is also set to star in the StudioCanal pic We Live In Time. As for Goth, she is becoming the new go to scream queen with not one, not two but three critically acclaimed performances horror movies X, its prequel Pearl and Infinity Pool, which premiered at Sundance.

More to come as this comes together.