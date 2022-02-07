Andrew Cuomo planning first public appearance since resigning in disgrace

Former governor Andrew Cuomo is planning to make his first public appearance since resigning from office in disgrace last August, a report said Sunday.

Cuomo’s attempt to revamp his image after his sexual harassment scandal has ramped up in recent weeks — he even dined with Mayor Eric Adams to discuss boosting business in the city.

Cuomo and his aides have recently been “intensifying an effort to revive his public standing,” the Wall Street Journal said.

The Post reported exclusively in November that Cuomo was eyeing a return to politics and specifically targeting the state Attorney General position currently held by Letitia James. It was James’ office that launched the investigation that ultimately concluded that Cuomo harassed multiple female staffers.

Cuomo served as attorney general from 2007 to 2010.

James, meanwhile, initially announced a candidacy for governor but later dropped out in order to seek a second term as New York’s chief law-enforcement official.

The Journal reported that aides have claimed that Cuomo “never explicitly mentioned a campaign” but instead is exploring his political options.

“He’s most interested in clearing his name,” New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs told the paper. “My advice would be, he needs time to pass before any moves to re-enter public life. But is that possible in the future? In America, anything’s possible.”

A spokesperson for Cuomo said that all the buzz about the former gov’s political future was much ado about nothing.

“There are a lot of silly rumors running around this town, and we can’t help it if some people are still fixated on us,” the spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, said.