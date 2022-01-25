Andrew Bogut tells Amar’e Stoudemire to maybe sit the dirty play conversation out following Grayson Allen’s suspension

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was suspended one game by the league for a hard foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso Friday that resulted in Caruso breaking his wrist.

Caruso will require surgery and will be out six-to-eight weeks.

This isn’t the first time that Allen’s play has been under the spotlight. While in college, at Duke, the stand-out guard was called a dirty player for intentionally tripping opponents. Allen apologized for his tactics following his sophomore season, but went on to trip another player the following year.

Drafted in 2018 by the Utah Jazz, Allen got in hot water during his second NBA season after he was ejected during the NBA Summer League for consecutive flagrant fouls, including striking a player in the head.

Following Friday’s hard foul and subsequent suspension, many made their feelings heard.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan ripped Allen after the game. Donovan went on to say that a foul like that could have ended Caruso’s career.

Others went on to give their two cents about the foul and suspension, including former NBA All-Star and current Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire:

“That’s weak. Not enough,” Stoudemire of the suspension. “I got suspended for a game for stepping on the court. This was an intentional through [sic] down, that caused a player to need surgery.”

Former No.1 overall pick for the Milwaukee Bucks, Andrew Bogut, took exception with Stoudemire’s comments. During the 2009-10 season, Bogut had a fast break attempt at a dunk when he was nudged by Stoudemire. The Bucks center took a hard, awkward fall to the ground landing on his arm, resulting in broken bones. He missed the remainder of the season.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

“Might want to sit this one out,” Bogut said on Twitter to Stoudemire.

The tweet sent shortly after 4:15 p.m. Monday caught the attention of many Bucks diehards and has over 2,500 likes.

Nevertheless, Allen will be out for Wednesday’s game against Cleveland, a decision that the Bucks do not agree with. “We disagree with the suspension,” a team statement read. “We support Grayson and look forward to him rejoining our team for Friday’s game vs. New York.”

“I think we disagree with the decision but we support Grayson,” coach Mike Budenholzer said on Monday. “We look forward to having him back. I think we’re all ready to just move forward.

“It’s very, very, very unfortunate what happened to Alex Caruso. None of us want injury to happen to anybody at any time for any reason. Our thoughts are with Alex. Our thoughts are with the team with Coach (Billy) Donovan. You don’t want that, but at the same time, Grayson and what he’s meant to us has been unbelievable. We love his toughness, we love his competitiveness and we look forward to having him back on Friday.”

