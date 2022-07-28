Andrew Benintendi on being traded to the Yankees, vaccine stance, and playing his former team right away

Associated Press

Royals’ trade of Benintendi could be just the start

The Royals could have waited until closer to the trade deadline to deal All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, perhaps getting a slightly better offer in the process, but consummating their move with the Yankees for three pitching prospects late Wednesday provided one largely unintended benefit. The trade of Benintendi, who is eligible for free agency after this season, is likely the first of many for Kansas City ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.