Andrea Bordeaux Exits ‘Run the World’ Starz Series Over Covid Vaccine Mandate – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE SATURDAY: Andrea Bordeaux has spoken out about her exit from the Starz/Lionsgate TV series Run the World.

“Getting the opportunity to play Ella on #RunTheWorld was an absolute dream come true,” Bordeaux wrote on Instagram. “I would have loved to continue to grow with this delightful character and having to come to terms with this sharp turn in my life, my dream, and career these past several weeks has been heartbreaking beyond words.”

Bordeaux said that “Lionsgate made no efforts to find a workable solution” and that she was fired from the series for not complying with the new Covid vaccine mandate.

“My heart is with all of the people around the world who feel that they are losing so much due to their choice to stand in their convictions and to honor their deepest core beliefs,” Bordeaux added. You can see her full post below the original post.

PREVIOUS EXCLUSIVE: As Starz’s comedy series Run the World is preparing to start production on its second season, it will be without one of its stars, Andrea Bordeaux. Run the World studio Lionsgate Television confirmed to The Hamden Journal that Bordeaux is not returning for Season 2.

According to sources, Bordeaux’s departure stems from the new Covid protocols on the show. Lionsgate requires casts as well as crews working in Zone A on their productions to be fully vaccinated.

I hear Lionsgate Television had conversations with Bordeaux about her concerns over the vaccine mandate and reasonable ways to accomodate them. Ultimately, the two sides could not find a workable solution, and Bordeaux left the series. The actor declined comment; she is expected to publicly address her decision in a statement at her own time.

Bordeaux’s role will not be recast. It is unclear whether the series will introduce a new character to fill the void left by her departure as one of Run the World‘s four leads.

The Covid safety protocols agreed upon by the Hollywood studios and unions give producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A (which includes the actors and those who directly interact with them) on a production-by-production basis”. More and more series have implemented the requirement, with some studios, like Disney TV Studios, Netflix and Lionsgate TV, making it mandatory on their U.S. productions.

This has led to a handful of cast member departures, including 9-1-1’s Rockmond Dunbar’s recent exit from the Fox/20th TV hit drama series.

Created, written and executive produced by Leigh Davenport, Run the World follows a group of smart, funny, and vibrant thirty-something Black women – fiercely loyal best friends – who live, work and play in Harlem.

Starz



Bordeaux starred in Season 1 alongside fellow co-leads Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid as well as Stephen Bishop and Tosin Morohunfola. Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, Jay Walker and Tonya Pinkins recurred. The upcoming second season of Run the World, which films in New York, has a new showrunner, Rachelle Williams who executive produces alongside Davenport as well as Season 1 showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser.

Bordeaux is known for her recurring role as Harley Hidoko on NCIS: Los Angeles. She also did an arc on TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles.