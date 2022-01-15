Andre Iguodala makes incredible no-look behind-the-back pass to Damion Lee

Iguodala makes incredible no-look behind-the-back pass to Lee originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andre Iguodala has come up short on a few dunks over the last week, but he didn’t miss on one of the most incredible passes you will ever see.

With just under nine minutes left in the second quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Friday, Iguodala forced a turnover and that whipped a no-look behind-the-back pass through several defenders to a streaking Damion Lee for a layup.

The layup by Lee gave the Warriors a commanding 51-33 lead.

Iguodala doesn’t usually play back-to-backs, but with the Warriors missing several players and coming off a poor performance in Milwaukee, the veteran forward suited up and made an impact in the first half against the Bulls.

RELATED: Klay achieves milestone in loss to Bucks

In 11 minutes off the bench, Iguodala had five points, four steals and three assists, but none of those helpers were better than the one to Lee.

The Warriors led 78-47 at halftime and Iguodala was a plus-12.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast