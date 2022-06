ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Nick Caserio brushes off possibility of the Deshaun Watson trade being undone

As the last three weeks have entailed a chain of negative developments for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, some have wondered whether, at some point, the Browns could undo the trade with the Texans. Houston G.M. Nick Caserio, appearing Thursday on SportsRadio 610, was asked about the possibility of the Browns getting out of the trade, [more]