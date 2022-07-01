Andre Drummond leaves Nets, signs free agency deal with Chicago Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets were able to re-sign two of their free agents in the form of Patty Mills and Nic Claxton, but it came at a cost as they ended up losing some size early in free agency.

Andre Drummond, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden deal, will leave the Nets after playing in 24 games for the team. He averaged 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in those games as he became the starter down low for Brooklyn.

He will sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls in free agency and be the backup to Nikola Vucevic. It is a good addition for the Bulls as Drummond can provide some size and good production off their bench.

As the Nets move forward, they will have to figure out how they go forward with Kevin Durant, but they will now have to try and replace the size that Drummond brought them. The hope now has to be that Claxton is ready to take the next step at the big man spot for Brooklyn.

