Danny Green opens up on 3 titles, greatness of Joel Embiid, LeBron, Ben Simmons

With the Philadelphia 76ers needing others to step up and provide some help with Joel Embiid out due to a planned rest day, the team got some big performances up and down their roster in a 122-119 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

While Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will get the headlines as they were terrific in the scoring category, the Sixers also got a big game out of Andre Drummond while filling in for Embiid.

The former 2-time All-Star had 16 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks in the win. That is now four games of at least 20 rebounds this season for Drummond and he is the first Sixer to have that many games with 20-plus boards in a season since Charles Barkley in the 1989-90 season.

Also, Drummond’s unique stat line put him in the same conversation as Barkley and Georges McGinnis, two Hall of Famers. Drummond, Barkley, and McGinnis are the only Sixers to post 15-20-5-2-2 in a game in the franchise’s history.

Drummond has proven to be a very good addition to the Sixers as a guy on a veteran’s minimum deal and coach Doc Rivers said he felt lucky to have him on the roster.

