Andie MacDowell, 64, rocks her salt-and-pepper hair on the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Andie MacDowell walks the runway for L’Oreal during Paris Fashion Week. (Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Andie MacDowell is totally worth it.

The actress and L’Oréal Paris international spokeswoman, 64, strutted the catwalk at L’Oréal Paris’ “Le Défilé Walk Your Worth” show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The Maid star was clearly having a ball wearing a flowing, beaded, champagne-colored gown with a thigh-high slit, in a color scheme that really made her gorgeous salt-and-pepper hair pop.

The actress even took to social media to share some joyful behind the scenes camaraderie.

“Y’all speak some French!” the actress charmingly requested of her glam squad in a video shared on her Instagram Stories (now expired), after which they proceeded to entertain the South Carolina native with a few French words.

MacDowell shared a bit of backstage shenanigans before walking the L’Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Instagram/AndieMacdowell)

It was certainly a moment to remember, especially given that the actress has been an outspoken advocate for aging and natural beauty in Hollywood.

MacDowell won the hearts of many when she premiered her stunning gray locks at the Annette premiere in Cannes last summer. When speaking about the positive feedback she received from fans in a Sept. 2021 interview with The Zoe Report, the actress shared candid opinions of the beauty standards women face while opening up about her journey toward embracing her natural grays during the pandemic.

“I’d been wanting to do it for a few years,” she explained. “And then when COVID happened and I saw the roots coming in, I thought it suited me.”

“I think women are tired of the idea that you can’t get old and be beautiful,” she added. “Men get old and we keep loving them. And I want to be like a man. I want to be beautiful and I don’t want to screw with myself to be beautiful.”

She expanded on the topic in a June interview with People, explaining that she’s “happier” just going with her natural hair color.

“I really like it. I’m 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I’m going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is,” she said. “Aging is a really, really intimate educator on loving yourself, because you can’t stop it. It’s going to happen.”

Nearly a year after revealing her look, MacDowell revealed to the Sunday Times that she was discouraged by many in her circle to make such a bold step.

“People kept saying to me, ‘It’s not time,’ but I disagreed,” she told the paper in July. “I was kowtowing to everybody else’s beliefs, but I truly want to be where I am and look my age.”

“I was relieved people weren’t cruel,” she added of the public response. “They could have been mean to me. But everybody was very loving and kind and I was relieved because I really like it. I feel more comfortable.”

