Anderson On Board With UC

Cincinnati started the day Sunday with a commitment for the 2024 class. It ended the day with another.

Perry (Ga.) wide receiver Dakarai Anderson announced via social media on Sunday that he’s given his pledge to the Bearcats. He’s their fourth in the class, joining three-star offensive lineman Jake Wheelock, three-star defensive back Daniel James and three-star tight end Gavin Grover, who committed Sunday morning.

Anderson was recruited primarily by assistant coach Josh Stepp.

Anderson was not present this weekend for Cincinnati’s spring game. But he did visit April 2 for a spring practice.

The Bearcats won out over a list that included Georgia Tech, Indiana and Memphis.

