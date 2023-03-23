Anderson Cooper To Host New CNN Sunday Primetime Series ‘The Whole Story’ – The Hamden Journal

Anderson Cooper will host a new Sunday primetime series for CNN, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, as the network works to revitalize its nighttime lineup.

The new series, which will be a recurring weekly series, will feature single subject episodes from the network’s longform storytelling team. That will include special interviews, profiles and investigations.

The debut is set for April 16 at 8 PM ET.

Among the planned episodes will be Sara Sidner’s look at San Francisco and the social issues plaguing the city; Pamala Brown’s examination of claims that Johnson & Johnson’s now discontinued baby powder caused cancer; David Culver’s Magic Mushrooms, looking at the medicine and the money surrounding the psychedelic plant; Erica Hill’s look at the upcoming coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla; and Nick Paton Walsh’s embed with a group of migrants from Central American on their way to seek asylum in the United States.

Susan Chun is the executive producer of The Whole Story.

The network has been trying out a new format in the 9 PM ET weekday slot that follows Cooper’s regular show, with a series of town halls and one-on-one interviews. The CNN Primetime programming, though, has seen a viewership fall off, although a network spokesperson told The New York Times that they have been experimenting with formats and the there has not been a marketing campaign to call attention to the specials.

CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht also has announced plans to overhaul the daytime lineup, with News Central set to debut next month.