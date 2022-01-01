Anderson Cooper to Host New CNN Plus Show ‘Parental Guidance’

Anderson Cooper, the longtime anchor who leads off CNN’s primetime schedule each weeknight, will expand his hosting duties with a new show, “Parental Guidance” on CNN Plus, the streaming-video hub expected to debut in the first quarter of 2022. Cooper will also continue to host “Full Circle,” which will move to the streaming service in 2022.

Cooper will add to the options already announced for the new venue, which aims to lure news aficionados and CNN “superfans” to a new broadband subscription product. CNN has already announced series led by Chris Wallace, Eva Longoria, Kasie Hunt, Scott Galloway and Poppy Harlow.

CNN’s interest in streaming in the past came mainly in ancillary businesses, like Great Big Story, a site devoted to short-form documentaries, and a project with YouTube influencer Casey Neistat. CNN Plus, however, will rely on the news outlet’s full resources and brand, entering a field already crowded by rivals and upstarts.

Cooper was expected to announce both series during CNN’s coverage Friday night of New Year’s Eve.

“Parental Guidance” will air weekly on CNN Plus and will feature Cooper consulting with experts about how to navigate life as a working father, examining everything from sleep schedules to screen time. Cooper is expected to bring subscriber questions to those in the know and learn along with his audience. Cooper will also bring “Full Circle” to CNN Plus. The twice-weekly program features the anchor interviewing authors and entertainers, highlighting stories happening outside of Washington. On the program, Cooper also answers viewer questions and shares uplifting stories submitted by fans.

CNN has indicated that some of its new streaming series will seek to burnish anchors’ interests and passions. Cooper became a father in 2020, adopting his son Wyatt, and has occasionally spoken about his life as a new parent.

For the past few years, the anchor has shown an interest in reaching digital audiences and has recognized that doing so takes different skill and formats. “It’s just actually broadcast from our newsroom office, not from a formal set,” he told Variety about “Full Circle” when it first launched in 2018. “It’s going to feel a lot more intimate — getting a peek behind the scenes as we are researching, as we are doing stuff. We will see people working — the producers, the bookers.“

CNN intends to offer more information about both programs and the broader lineup for CNN Plus in weeks to come.

