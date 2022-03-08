Anderson Cooper Highlights ‘Incredible Image’ From Russia That Shows Putin’s Weakness

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said a video from Russia that has gone viral amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine perfectly sums up the weakness of its president, Vladimir Putin.

Appearing on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” live from Lviv, Ukraine, on Monday, Cooper recalled the footage of Russian riot police arresting a woman in her 80s for protesting the war with handmade signs on the street.

“To me, it was the most incredible image because I thought Vladimir Putin, who likes to appear half-naked riding around on a horse or in his black belt doing judo as a tough guy, is scared of an 80-something-year-old woman who is simply standing on a street holding up a sign protesting a war,” Cooper said.

He added that Russia’s new law criminalizing media reports that contradict the Kremlin’s version of events in Ukraine — including such videos and photos — was a “sign of weakness” and “fear” and “of the reality of the disinformation campaign that Russia wages.”

Watch the interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

