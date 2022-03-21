Anaplan Stock Jumps On Acquisition By Private Equity Firm Thoma Bravo

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo on Monday agreed to buy software maker Anaplan (PLAN) in a deal valued at $10.7 billion. Anaplan stock surged on the buyout news.







X









Thoma Bravo will pay $66 per share in cash to acquire PLAN stock and take the company private. Further, that represents a 30% premium to its closing price of $50.59 on Friday.

Anaplan stock jumped 28% to 64.75 in premarket trading on the stock market today.

“Just a few days after (activist investors) Sachem Head and Corvex disclosed their stakes in Anaplan and desire to seek four board seats at the upcoming annual meeting, Anaplan has agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Jester said in a report to clients.

He added: “Anaplan was in a difficult situation attempting to re-accelerate growth with a breakeven margin and cash flow financial profile.”

Anaplan Stock Up In 2022

San Francisco-based Anaplan competes in the financial planning market against Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP) and Workday (WDAY). PLAN stock had gained 10% in 2022.

Thoma Bravo last year acquired cybersecurity firm Proofpoint in an all-cash $12.3 billion deal. Earlier, the private equity firm bought Imperva for $2.1 billion and Barracuda Networks for $1.6 billion.

If you’re new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns is one key to the investment guidelines.

IBD offers a broad range of growth stock lists, such as Leaderboard. Investors also can create watch lists for issues such as Anaplan stock, find companies nearing a buy point, or develop custom screens at IBD MarketSmith.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See Updates To IBD Stock Lists

How To Use The 10-Week Moving Average For Buying And Selling