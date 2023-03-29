Analyzing the Jets’ decision to keep Corey Davis and Carl Lawson

Corey Davis and Carl Lawson / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

In 2021, the Jets were coming off a 2-14 season and general manager Joe Douglas was determined to bring in some veteran talent for new head coach Robert Saleh. The team’s two biggest acquisitions in that offseason – wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive end Carl Lawson – are now entering the final season of their respective three-year deals. Speculation has been rife that the Jets could part ways with one or both of these players to save money, but Saleh this week confirmed that the plan is for them to be on the team.

While each player has had some positive moments with the team, neither has lived up to his big money deal so far. The main reason for this has been injuries. Lawson missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in his first offseason with the team. Davis has also had injury issues as he missed eight games in his first season and four last year. He was also knocked out of two games early on last season.

Let’s consider Lawson first. The 27-year-old played in all 17 games last season and was second on the team with seven sacks and 24 quarterback hits. While this is solid production, Jets fans perhaps expected more from a player on a $15 million-per-year deal. He was a key member of their pass rush packages, though, often creating pressure that led to clean-up sacks for other players. It’s significant that Lawson was on the field for all 12 of Quinnen Williams’ sacks and 25 of his team-high 28 quarterback hits.

The Jets may be expecting more from Lawson, too, though, because it’s unlikely he was ever fully recovered from the Achilles injury last season. In fact, Lawson told SNY’s Connor Hughes in January that he had to have a second surgery at the end of the 2021 season after tweaking it during rehab. He was unable to run until approximately a month before camp in 2022. Once the season began, he produced well initially before hitting a bit of a wall, but was solid down the stretch.

If Lawson is completely healthy as he enters the offseason, the Jets will hope his statistical production ticks upward too. Saleh signified how important he is to the team at the league meetings earlier this week, saying, “Pass rushers don’t grow on trees [and] he’ll be here as long as he can walk and play.”

The way that was worded by Saleh perhaps suggests the Jets could be open to extending Lawson’s contract, which might be the best solution to enable them to reduce his $15.7 million cap hit. Some analysts and fans had thought Lawson could simply be released, but Saleh’s comments make it clear that was not considered as an option.

As for Davis, he has mostly been productive when he has played with the Jets. Having originally established himself as Zach Wilson’s favorite target, Davis led the team in receiving yards for most of the 2021 season. However, he missed the second half of the year due to core muscle surgery, and Elijah Moore overtook him down the stretch. He did have some uncharacteristic drops, though.

In 2022, he was again productive early on in the season but then suffered a knee injury in October and two concussions down the stretch. His production also dropped down the stretch as he had just seven catches for 91 yards and no touchdowns in the last five weeks. Fans and media could have been forgiven for thinking Davis was being phased out of the offense by that point and therefore wouldn’t return in 2023.

However, despite having already signed Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, and with the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Randall Cobb also on their radar, Saleh also indicated that the Jets intend to bring Davis back.

Saleh praised Davis’ size and his ability to contribute in the running game and on “big-body routes” over the middle, but it’s also his veteran leadership that they value with a group of less experienced receivers atop the depth chart. However, with Moore departing via trade and the possibility of Beckham and/or Cobb being added, perhaps that need reduces.

It’s unlikely that, if released, Davis would be able to get a deal that paid him as much on the open market as the $10.5 million salary he was due to receive from the Jets. He may therefore be amenable to a pay cut and restructure over the summer to enable the Jets to create some more 2023 cap space.

Taken together, these two non-moves speak volumes about how important Saleh and Douglas see it to have experienced veteran leaders on the team. As the offseason progresses, it becomes increasingly clear that the Jets have signaled their intent to go all-in and maximize their chances of competing in 2023. Releasing talented veterans would not be the best way to go about that, provided they retain enough cap flexibility to fill all their holes.

If Davis and Lawson can remain healthy and productive in 2023, they could yet prove to be worth the salary they’re each due to receive, but at least the Jets are deep at each of these positions, so they are equipped to regroup if necessary.