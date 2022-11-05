Analyzing Nebraska loss to Minnesota

LINCOLN – Another Saturday, another loss for Nebraska.

The Huskers fell to Minnesota, 20-13, on Saturday to drop to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten while the Gophers moved to 6-3 and 3-3 in the conference.

Inside Nebraska’s Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik break down the game’s key moments and what led to the Huskers’ third straight loss.

