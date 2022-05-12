Analysts react to Jacob Trouba’s hit on Sidney Crosby, talk potential consequences

Sidney Crosby prepares for faceoff against Rangers in first round of playoffs 2022

Late in the second period during the Rangers’ comeback win in Game 5 over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jacob Trouba delivered a hit up high to Sidney Crosby that knocked him out for the remainder of the game.

The hit occurred in the middle of the ice, with Crosby ducking down just before and the initial point of contact appearing to be Crosby’s shoulder.

There was no penalty assessed on the play and the Rangers soon reeled off three quick goals to take a 3-2 lead. New York won the game, 4-3, to force Game 6 in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

After the game, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan suggested that he felt Trouba was intentionally attempting to injure Crosby, who has an upper-body injury and will be reevaluated after the Pens return to Pittsburgh.

Asked on Thursday morning whether there should be supplemental discipline for the hit, Sullivan deferred to the league.

As far as what the analysts think?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff observed four things about the play:

Former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa weighed in on Sportsnet:

“I think when you’re throwing a head shot, if you’re throwing it with your stick hand it’s impossible. It would be with the other hand for Trouba. He’s going stick on puck like you showed, and then it’s just a bit of a bring his arm in as Crosby is turning. I think there’s no suspension.”