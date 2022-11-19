Analyst Sees This Kidney Disease Company’s Stock Could Rise Sixfold, But Lists Two Issues

-
Piper Sandler raised its price target on Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) to $8 from $3 and upgraded to Overweight from a Neutral rating.
-
The upgrade follows a surprisingly positive advisory committee vote of 9-4 in favor of tenapanor as monotherapy and 10-2 (1 abstention) as combo therapy for controlling serum phosphorus in dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (CKD).
-
While we found the vote itself remarkable, it was more meaningful that the vote was not split along “party lines,” the analyst wrote.
-
To a significant surprise, the FDA issued a CRL in July 2021 in this indication, despite the company having run two large, positive Phase 3 trials with the FDA’s input on the design and execution of those trials.
-
In a rare sequence of events, ARDX appealed the CRL, got its day in court, and now, yet another rejection is still very much a possibility. FDA could ask for more data in the combo treatment setting.
-
If granted, the company will resubmit the NDA, which would undergo a two or six month-review. The exact timing for potential resubmission is not clear at this point. For now, Piper models a ~YE23 approval and 2024 launch.
-
The second issue is cash. The company currently has <12 months of cash at ~$91 million.
-
Price Action: ARDX shares are up 1.16% at $1.74 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ARDX
|
Date
|
Firm
|
Action
|
From
|
To
|
Mar 2022
|
Jefferies
|
Upgrades
|
Hold
|
Buy
|
Dec 2021
|
Citigroup
|
Maintains
|
Buy
|
Dec 2021
|
Ladenburg Thalmann
|
Upgrades
|
Neutral
|
Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ARDX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
See more from Benzinga
Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.