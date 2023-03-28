Analysis from Huskers second open practice, Matt Rhule press conference

Inside Nebraska’s Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik break down what they saw at the Huskers’ second open practice on Tuesday and what they heard from Matt Rhule in the post-practice press conference.

Watch their breakdown in the video above, and listen below on Spotify. Be sure to subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for more of our digital content, including analysis, exclusive interviews and press conferences.

Not yet a member of Inside Nebraska? Join today for an annual subscription at $99.95/year or a monthly subscription at $9.95/month.