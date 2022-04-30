Analysis for every pick, including a trade for A.J. Brown

The Eagles came into the draft looking to upgrade several positions while continuing to build around quarterback Jalen Hurts.

And really, they could have gone in several directions beginning with the first round on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at how they did with each draft pick:

Round 1, No. 13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The Eagles traded up two spots with Houston to get Davis, a 6-foot-6, 341-pound defensive tackle whom NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah described as “a freak.” This was an area of need for the Eagles as veterans Fletcher Cox, who’s 31 and showing signs of decline, and Javon Hargrave are in the final year of their contracts.

But the Eagles had to give up four picks – No. 15, No. 124, No. 162 and No. 166 – to get Davis. Yes, it’s a lot of picks just to get ahead of the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14. But the extra picks were a fourth-rounder and two fifth-rounders.

Davis, however, only had 2 sacks last season and often came off the field on third downs. Was that because the Bulldogs were loaded at defensive line? Or was it some other reason? The Eagles are counting on the former. Only time will tell.

Grade: A-

Round 1, No. 18: A.J. Brown, WR, trade with Tennesee

No, the Eagles didn’t actually draft a player. Instead, they sent that pick, along with a third-round pick at No. 101, to the Titans in return for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown has had 2,995 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns in three seasons. For the Eagles, getting an established receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith was a better alternative than drafting one.

It’ll be worth comparing Brown to the four receivers who went before the Eagles’ first pick – Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams.

Grade: A

Round 2, No. 51: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Jurgens might end up becoming the next Jason Kelce. But even if he does go on to have an 11-year career with multiple Pro Bowls and All Pro selections like Kelce has, Jurgens likely won’t contribute much this season unless there’s an injury.

And the Eagles still have not addressed glaring needs at cornerback and safety. The Eagles were somewhat handcuffed from trading up for a defensive back after dealing six of their 10 picks Thursday to get Davis and Brown.

Jurgens might not fill a need this season, but he’s got the seal of approval from Kelce, so we’ll bump his grade up a little.

Grade: B-

Round 3, No. 83: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

For the second straight year, the Eagles are gambling on an injured player. Last season, it was Landon Dickerson in the second round coming off a torn ACL. Dean, who was expected to be a first-round pick, apparently slid because of a pectoral strain, according to the NFL Network. He reportedly also declined surgery on his shoulder, although Dean said doctors did not recommend surgery.

Both Dean and Eagles GM Howie Roseman said he’s fine and will participate in rookie minicamp. If healthy, Dean can be an every-down linebacker, and would be an incredible value for a third-round pick. If not, the Eagles missed a chance to address a position they really need – defensive back.

Grade: B-

Round 6, No. 181: Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas

The Eagles took their second linebacker in the draft in Johnson. But he’s different from Dean in that Johnson was an edge rusher last season at Kansas, with 6.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. Johnson also has speed, reportedly running a 4.4 in the 40. But he’s undersized as a DE in the NFL at 6-feet, 235 pounds. Still, he can provide special teams help.

Grade: C+

