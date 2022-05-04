Ana Navarro says Republicans have ‘mistresses that get pregnant’ and they’ll regret overturning Roe

CNN contributor Ana Navarro appeared on Don Lemon Tonight, Tuesday, where she spoke about the bombshell Supreme Court draft opinion that was leaked Monday night. The draft appears to signal that the court plans to repeal Roe v. Wade. Navarro, a Republican herself, said that some in the GOP could end up regretting the repeal of abortion rights if that does indeed happen. She referenced the multiple congressional Republicans who have been staunchly anti-abortion in public, but were privately all for it when it came to their mistresses.

“Republicans have daughters, young daughters, and mistresses that get pregnant too. And how many Republican legislators have we heard about in Congress, some of them, who had to leave their jobs because we learned they wanted their mistresses to get abortions,” Navarro said. “So this is one of these causes, one of these issues, where now that they got what they wanted, they may regret it. They may be saying to themselves, ‘Oh, holy lord. We got what we wanted, now what?’”

One such example of what Navarro is talking about is Tennessee Rep. Scott DesJarlais, a pro-life, family-values congressman and doctor, who reportedly once pressured a patient of his to get an abortion after he had gotten her pregnant. Another is former Pennsylvania Rep. Tim Murphy, who reportedly asked his mistress to get an abortion during an “unfounded pregnancy scare.” Murphy resigned from office in 2017. DesJarlais is up for reelection in November.

I got only one thing to say to Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins: Girls, you got played.Ana Navarro

Navarro also called out Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, both of whom released statements in response to the leaked opinion expressing shock that Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, who reportedly voted in favor of repealing Roe v. Wade, did what they expressed they wouldn’t during their confirmation hearings.

Collins’s statement read, “If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office.”

Murkowski’s read, “It was not the direction I believed that the Court would take based on the statements that have been made about Roe being settled and being precedent.”

“I got only one thing to say to Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins: Girls, you got played. They absolutely did get played,” Navarro said. “They might have been told one thing in their office. Certainly some of these justices testified to something completely different during their confirmation hearings, and then now we see they intend to vote a very different way.”

And Navarro levied some serious charges against the justices.

“Either they perjured themselves when they were under oath in those confirmation hearings, or they lied to those senators in their offices,” Navarro said. “And Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who should know better, got played. They got absolutely played.”

