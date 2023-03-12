Ana de Armas On ‘Blonde’, Chris Evans ‘Ghosted’ – The Hamden Journal

No matter who wins Best Actress tonight, one thing is for certain, we’ll be remembering Andrew Dominik’s edgy, warts all NC-17 biopic of Marilyn Monroe, and Ana de Armas fearless portrayal of the big screen bombshell years from now.

Asked tonight on the Oscar red carpet about what the toughest part was of getting into Monroe’s skin, de Armas said the trick was “to trust the process and the work that had been done previously.”

She added that by “taking that pressure off my shoulders and let it happen, and know that the director and the team was — we were all working toward the same goal, and everyone was very passionate about it.”

The Hamden Journal film reviewer Damon Wise beamed about the Netflix movie out of Venice, “Blonde takes a blowtorch to the entire concept of the Hollywood biopic and arrives at something almost without precedent.”

“That the film works at all is down to the extraordinary performance at the heart of it: Ana de Armas carries the film squarely on her shoulders, depicting Monroe over a period of some 16 years, and the performance — actually more of an interpretation, helped by the actress’s liminal resemblance — is all-in, ferociously emotional but complex in its nuances as it explores the child-like sex symbol’s many paradoxes,” wrote Wise.

In addition, de Armas teased her next reteam movie with Chris Evans, the Apple Original Films title, Ghosted, dropping on April 21. It’s her second movie with the Captain American actor after they worked together on the Russo Brothers’ Netflix movie The Gray Man.

Said de Armas about Ghosted, “It’s a lot of fun and adventure. It’s going to be surprising. I don’t think you’ve seen Chris doing this type of role.”

Ghosted, from director Dexter Fletcher, follows Cole (Evans), who falls head over heels for the enigmatic Sadie (de Armas). He soon learns shockingly that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.