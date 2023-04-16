Ana De Armas Fools Viewers With ‘SNL’ Monologue In Spanish; Says She Learned English Watching ‘Friends’ – The Hamden Journal

Ana de Armas made her debut as the host of Saturday Night Live and started off the monologue in Spanish.

“Gracias, gracias, muchas gracias,” she started. “He tenido un año increíble y estoy muy feliz de estar aquí presentando el programa de esta noche.” (“I’ve had an incredible year and I’m very happy to be here hosting the show tonight.”)

De Armas then blurted out that she was just kidding adding, “I speak English.” The Blonde star said she was born in Cuba and when she moved to the U.S. at the age of 26 she learned English “the way everyone who comes to this country does — watching Friends.”

“Who would’ve thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing? I mean, look at me now. Could I be any better at English?” she said imitating Chandler’s sarcastic tone.

De Armas also talked about the “magical year” she’s had as she was nominated for an Oscar and revealed that in three weeks she will become an American citizen.

“I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here everyone was so welcoming,” she added.

The actor then recalled that when working with Robert de Niro on Hands of Stone he told her he was going to travel to Cuba and would want to visit her family.

“I completely forgot about it,” she added. “Then one day, out of the blue, I get a phone call from my dad — he’s hysterical. I’m like, ‘Dad, what’s wrong?’ And he goes, ‘Robert de Niro just came to visit me at work.’ That was such a kind gesture and I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many supportive actors.”

De Armas continued, “My dad was so proud of me and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here.”

Watch the monologue in the video below.