Ana de Armas And Others At Venice Film Festival – The Hamden Journal

Hollywood’s glory days were on full display Thursday as the cast of Blonde, with star Ana de Armas resplendent in a pink full-length gown, walked the red carpet before the film premiered in the Palazzo del Cinema at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

Other stars on hand for the Lido festivities included Adrien Brody, who plays Marilyn Monroe’s husband Arthur Miller; Bobby Cannavale, who plays her husband Joe DiMaggio; and Julianne Nicholson, who plays her mother.

Director Andrew Dominik escorted de Armas on the red carpet as did Brad Pitt, whose Plan B Entertainment produced the film.

Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, the film is a fictionalized take on Monroe — blending fact and fiction to reimagine the life of the great Hollywood star, exploring the split between her public and private selves. The cast also includes ily Fisher, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Xavier Samuel, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler, Garret Dillahunt, Lucy Devito, and Ned Bellamy. Check out the trailer here.

The film has received critical praise, with The Hamden Journal’s Damon Wise describing de Armas’ performance as “all in, ferociously emotional but complex in its nuances as it explores the child-like sex symbol’s many paradoxes.”

Netflix will release Blonde globally on September 23.

