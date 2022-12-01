Ana Cabrera Expected To Depart CNN For NBC News – The Hamden Journal

Ana Cabrera, who anchors CNN Newsroom on weekdays at 1 PM ET, is expected to depart the network, with sources saying that she is eyeing a new role at NBCUniversal.

Her anticipated exit was not part of the significant layoffs that CNN announced this week, according to a source. Spokespersons for CNN and NBC News declined comment.

Cabrera joined CNN in 2013, based in Denver, before anchoring CNN Newsroom. She previously was an anchor for WGMH-TV, the ABC affiliate in Denver, and was an anchor and reporter at NBC and Fox affiliates in Spokane, WA.

NBC News recently signed other CNN staffers, including Laura Jarrett, who will cover the Justice Department and Supreme Court starting in January, and Ryan Nobles, who moved in October and covers Capitol Hill. David Gelles also was named the new executive producer of Meet the Press in August and talent executive Rebecca Kutler joined MSNBC in September. Puck News first reported on Cabrera’s planned move.