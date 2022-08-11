Ana Bedayo Joins Stride Management – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ana Bedayo joins Stride as a manager. Bedayo comes to Stride from Grandview.

“I’ve been lucky enough to follow Ana’s career since we met almost 10 years ago. She’s a force – deeply driven, with a keen eye for exceptional talent, and the focus and heart to foster her clients’ growth in the most artistic and meaningful ways. She’s a fierce advocate and an even better person, and we couldn’t be happier to have her join our growing team,” said Stride’s Matt Shelton.

She will be bringing all her clients with her, including Vanessa Burghardt (Cha Cha Real Smooth), Emily Carey (House of the Dragon), Angus Imrie (Fleabag, The Crown), Sofia Kappel (Pleasure), Emma Pasarow (Along for the Ride), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket) and more.

“Matt and I have been friends for a while, and I am thrilled to join Stride in this exciting time of growth for the company. Mike and Matt are experts in fostering talent among their clients and colleagues, and it’s an honor to join this illustrious squad,” said Bedayo.

Besides Grandview, Bedayo began her career in the UTA mailroom.