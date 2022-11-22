An unfinished 168-foot superyacht abandoned in 2007 just sold after going up for auction with bids starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

Boathouse Auctions

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession was up for auction starting at $1.5 million.

The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete.

Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that was just sold on November 15.

The auction for a 168-foot superyacht starting at only $1.5 million — an absolute steal — has officially closed.

Boathouse Auctions

The catch? It’s only about 40% finished and the winning bidder is now responsible for bringing the 168-foot Trinity Tri-Deck yacht to life.

Boathouse Auctions

The final sales price of the vessel, sold through Boathouse Auctions, is not public.

Boathouse Auctions

But Jack Mahoney, a director at Boathouse Auctions, told Insider in an email that there were 32 interested groups that resulted in three final bids.

Boathouse Auctions

And both the buyer and seller were ultimately “pleased with the outcome,” Mahoney said.

Boathouse Auctions

Yacht and boat sales have continued to skyrocket throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with some ultra-luxury yachts selling for millions of dollars above their initial asking price.

Boathouse Auctions

And the ultra-wealthy’s demand for luxury homes at sea has yet to slow down.

Boathouse Auctions

Superyacht sales hit a record high in 2021 even as manufacturers struggled to keep up with demand amid supply chain and staffing problems.

Boathouse Auctions

This incomplete yacht may not be turnkey like the other vessels that have been sold during superyacht market’s boom, but at least it is semi-customizable.

Boathouse Auctions

The previous owner of the 168-foot Trinity was formerly owner of the now-defunct luxury yacht-building company Trinity Yachts.

Boathouse Auctions

In the face of the Great Recession, the project was abandoned in 2007 when it was only 40% complete.

Boathouse Auctions

Since then, the half-finished semi-displacement yacht had been stuck in storage where it was regularly checked.

Boathouse Auctions

After several years, the vessel was finally put up for auction on Boathouse Auctions starting at a cool $1.5 million …

Boathouse Auctions

… a bargain compared to other — albeit complete — superyachts.

Boathouse Auctions

For now, the motoryacht is just a nearly completed shell of its potential (the aluminum hull and superstructure are about 95% done).

Boathouse Auctions

But picture its potential as a six-stateroom, four-deck yacht with luxurious amenities like an elevator.

Boathouse Auctions

Of the six staterooms, four for guests and two for the crew.

Boathouse Auctions

The customizable yacht can also accommodate spaces like a galley, formal dining area, owner’s lounge …

Boathouse Auctions

… deck with a 12-person dining table …

Boathouse Auctions

… several salons, and an outdoor lounge on the sun deck.

Boathouse Auctions

It obviously wouldn’t be a luxury superyacht without a large sun deck.

Boathouse Auctions

The current owner can build out this lounge by adding a bar, dinette, outdoor galley, and more lounge seats to create the perfect space to bask under the afternoon sun.

Boathouse Auctions

And when it’s time to cool off in the water, the owners can head to the garage for access to toys like jet skis and a jet tender.

Boathouse Auctions

Along with the half-complete motoryacht, the highest bidder also received several parts like engines and a watertight door …

Boathouse Auctions

… as well as some help from the original Trinity Yacht’s design and engineering team.

Boathouse Auctions

When it’s finally complete, the home at sea will be able to hit up to 23 knots with a less than eight-foot draft.

Boathouse Auctions

But to finish the project, its owner will have to cough up at least $16 million for lower-end finishes, according to estimates from shipyards in Greece and Turkey, Mahoney, told Insider in October.

Boathouse Auctions

If they want top-of-the-line amenities, the project could cost upwards of $25 million.

Boathouse Auctions

To compare, buying a new yacht of this similar size could cost over $35 million, according to the 168-foot Trinity 2007’s listing page.

Boathouse Auctions

The unfinished yacht was likely far from inexpensive …

Boathouse Auctions

… but with time, patience, and a few extra supplies, the yacht’s new owner could find themselves saving close to $20 million.

Boathouse Auctions

