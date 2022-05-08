An ugly performance all around as the Brewers are drubbed by the Braves on Mother’s Day

Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez talks to starting pitcher Aaron Ashby during the game against the Braves on Sunday. Ashby gave up six hits, six runs and four hits with three strikeouts and a wild pitch in four innings.

ATLANTA – On to Cincinnati.

There was nothing more for the Milwaukee Brewers to do Sunday afternoon than turn the page on a second straight forgettable performance against the Atlanta Braves and look ahead to their next opponent, the hapless Reds.

All facets of the game struggled as the Brewers were drubbed, 9-2, at Truist Park on Mother’s Day.

Aaron Ashby couldn’t locate the strike zone in what was easily his worst outing of the season, the offense generated only four hits and the defense committed another two errors, leaving Milwaukee’s three-game total at seven as it suffered consecutive losses for the first time since April 15-16 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The second inning couldn’t have been more frustrating for the Brewers.

BOX SCORE: Braves 9, Brewers 2

RELATED: Brewers’ Willy Adames wants to play all 162 games this season

They loaded the bases against Charlie Morton with one out in the top half by sandwiching a pair of doubles around a walk only to have Lorenzo Cain strike out and Jace Peterson fly out.

In the bottom half, Ozzie Albies led off with a bloop single and Travis Demeritte singled to put two on with one out only to have Ashby issue back-to-back walks, the second of which came on four pitches to No. 9 hitter William Conteras.

Milwaukee probably dodged a bullet when Ronald Acuña Jr. – who’d homered in each of the previous two games — hit into an RBI fielder’s choice.

But the painful blow was struck one batter later when Matt Olson dropped a perfectly placed bloop double into short left field, right between Christian Yelich and Willy Adames.

More: Willy Adames has designs on playing all 162 games for the Brewers this season

Two more runs scored to make it 4-0, and a wild throw home by Adames allowed Olson to advance to third. It was the second error of the game for the Brewers after Ashby had flubbed a comebacker to the mound in the first.

Olson wouldn’t score, but the Braves tacked on a run against Ashby in the third when Adam Duvall hit a two-out homer to right.

Story continues

It was just the second allowed by Ashby this season.

Atlanta went on to load the bases again in the fourth and came away with another run on a wild pitch, with Ashby’s day ending following the inning.

His final line wasn’t pretty: six hits, six runs and four hits with three strikeouts and a wild pitch.

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Ashby’s 82 pitches were three shy of tying his career high, but the six earned runs were one more than Ashby (0-2) had allowed in 19⅓ innings over his six previous appearances (two starts).

With the offense remaining in mothballs against Morton – who’d entered the day 1-3 with a 6.85 earned run average – Atlanta continued to pound Milwaukee pitching with Contreras blasting a two-out, three-run homer to left-center off Jandel Gustave in the fifth that sent the game into blowout mode at 9-0.

Milwaukee finally broke up the shutout in the eighth, and it took Mike Brosseau coming off the bench with an RBI single to do it. Kolten Wong scored on a Yelich double-play grounder in the next at-bat.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Ashby struggles; Brewers fall to Braves, 9-2