An Irishman suffered a sudden cardiac arrest after being attacked by a large chicken. His last word was ‘rooster.’

A man in Ireland was viciously attacked by a large chicken before he had a heart attack.

According to the Irish Examiner, the man’s family and medics testified that an angry chicken mauled him.

The man’s last word was “rooster,” a tenant who found him in a pool of his own blood said.

An Irish man was viciously mauled by hefty, aggressive chicken moments before his death on his property, a coroner and his daughter testified in an Irish court on Thursday.

According to the Irish Examiner, Jasper Kraus was attacked by his Brahma chicken on April 28, 2022.

His daughter said in a deposition that she received an urgent call that day and returned home to find medics attempting CPR on him, while he lay in a pool of his own blood with the TV on, and a cigarette still smoking.

An inquest was launched to learn the cause of Kraus’ death, the Examiner reported.

Corey O’Keefe, a tenant in the house, and Virginia Guinan, Kraus’ daughter, both told the court that his chicken attacked him ahead of his death. Medics and coroners also testified during the case, that Kraus’ cause of death was due to a sudden cardiac arrest after having been attacked by the chicken.

O’Keefe testified that he heard Kraus yell “come quick,” and entered the house to find Kraus with a large open gash that was bleeding profusely on one of his calves. He told the court that he called an ambulance, and medics arrived, attempting to perform CPR on him and treat his wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kraus was in poor health and in remission from cancer at the time, and his daughter testified that his family “knew his heart was bad,” according to the Examiner.

Kraus’ death on Thursday was ruled a death by misadventure, which is a coroner’s term for a preventable death.

On average, Brahma chickens weigh around 12 pounds but can weigh as many as 20 pounds.

Guinan said in a deposition that she “realized that it must have been the chicken” that attacked her father because she observed blood on its claws and because “he attacked my daughter before,” the Examiner reported.

His last word as he was dying was, “Rooster,” O’Keefe testified.

