An influencer and OnlyFans star said she had no choice but to spend $10,000 on 2 Harry Styles concert tickets because she wanted to sit close to the stage

A lifestyle influencer named Tara Lynn said she spent $10,000 on Harry Styles concert tickets.

Lynn said she originally bought two tickets for $890 each, but they were never emailed to her.

Commenters criticized Lynn for saying she then decided to buy two more tickets priced at $4,200 each.

An influencer and Only Fans star defended her decision to spend $10,000 on two Harry Styles tickets after a now-deleted video about her purchase went viral and led to many viewers accusing her of being out of touch.

Tara Lynn, who has 4.9 million followers on TikTok and typically posts lifestyle content, said in a video that she originally bought two tickets for $890 each from the ticket resale website StubHub, but they were never emailed to her.

She said she only realized the error on the day of the concert and contacted the company’s customer service desk. Stubhub offered her balcony tickets in exchange, but she turned them down because she wanted to be in the “pit” — an area situated close to the stage.

“I’m pissed. I’m beyond livid,” she said, adding that she instead bought two tickets from other websites for $4,200 each, bringing the total amount that Lynn said she spent on tickets to a whopping $10,180.

The video is no longer available to view on her TikTok profile, but has been reuploaded to Twitter, where it attracted criticism as viewers said they thought it was insensitive of her to “complain” about a purchase that is likely beyond the means of many of her viewers.

In a TikTok video posted on November 2, Lynn said that she is planning on making the ticket money back by posting on her OnlyFans account.

“I’ll do anything for Harry at this point, I can’t get my money back for those tickets, whatever, it was the best night of my life,” she said in the clip.

In a statement given to Insider on November 9, a StubHub representative told Insider the company has sent Lynn a full refund for her original tickets.

The clip has also been reshared on TikTok, as users add their commentary by stitching her video, saying her comments were unrelatable and mocking her for saying “What other fucking choice did I have?” when discussing the cost of the last-minute ticket purchase. One user said the amount she spent on tickets equated to the down payment for her home.

Viewers on both Twitter and Tiktok have also called out her use of the term “finna” when discussing wanting to be in the pit rather than the balcony. “Finna” is a slang term that is used to mean “going to” that originated in African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

Insider was unable to find a reference to Lynn’s ethnicity, but many viewers assumed she’s Caucasian, and said it was “embarrassing” to hear her use the term, and that she’d used it incorrectly.

In a follow-up video posted on November 6, Lynn addressed the recent wave of criticism.

Referring to her use of “finna,” Lynn said in the video that she rarely uses the term but it “came out” because she was “flustered.” She also said she thought the criticism was “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard” and it “blew my mind.”

Lynn went on to say that she was “very grateful and blessed” to be able to spend $10,000 on concert tickets, adding that “it was my decision to do that with my money.” Appearing to address the general response to her video, Lynn said, “Just don’t watch my videos, OK, because I’m never going to be changing my personality because I’m scared of what people are going to say.”

Influencers who have shared stories about making elaborate purchases have been intensely criticized on social media in the past. In October, Insider reported that lifestyle influencer Quenlin Blackwell faced backlash after telling her TikTok followers she “accidentally’ bought a couch for $100,000, before appearing to suggest the whole thing was a prank.

Tara Lynn did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

