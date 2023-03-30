An Evanston, Illinois business owner calls Ohio State football fans a ‘problem.’ Here’s why

One Evanston, Illinois resident is not too impressed with Ohio State football fans.

In a Wall Street Journal article detailing Northwestern University’s plans for a new state-of-the-art football stadium and how Evanston residents feel about replacing Ryan Field , reporter Douglas Belkin spoke to Steve Starkman, the co-owner of Mustard’s Last Stand, a hot dog stand near the current stadium.

Starkman detailed his appreciation for football fans across the Big Ten, calling Wisconsin fans “nice and respectful,” Michigan State fans “brilliant” and Michigan fans “ruffians” but well-behaved.

He also said Iowa fans were the friendliest and Nebraska fans are the “most likely to arrive in pickups.”

Belkin was not impressed with the Buckeyes, saying complaints about fans urinating on lawns and bushes after Northwestern games happen only when Ohio State is in town.

“Ohio State fans are the only problem,” Starkman told The Wall Street Journal. “They have a monster following, and they think the world is their bathroom.”

Ohio State’s last loss to Northwestern came at Ryan Field, losing to the Wildcats 33-27 in 2004. However, the Buckeyes struggled through extreme weather conditions in Evanston this past season, beating Northwestern 21-7.

Northwestern’s 2004 win against Ohio State is the Wildcats’ only win against the Buckeyes since 1971.

Northwestern is not on Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule.

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here’s what Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Evanston, Illinois business owner shares problem with OSU football fans