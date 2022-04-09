An encouraging return -- with a few interesting changes -- for Yankees' Luis Severino

Luis Severino pitching in pinstripes good shot

100 MPH fastball, check.

Sharp cutter, check.

New slider with different shapes, check.

Interesting changeup that sinks outside to righties, check.

Repeatable mechanics, check.

Leaving scouts impressed, check.

On Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, there was very little to dislike about Luis Severino’s first start since 2019.

Healthy and with new toys to play with in his pitch arsenal, Severino emerged with a chance to be an even better pitcher than he was before injuries put his emerging career on hold for most of the past three seasons.

This counts as a significant development for the Yankees, who — despite investigating the trade market for a spectrum of pitchers ranging from Oakland ace Frankie Montas to then-Padres depth piece Chris Paddack — did not make a deal to add to the rotation.

The team needs Severino this year. If Saturday was any indication, the primary challenge will be in managing his innings, not in worrying about the return of his high-end talent.

As expected, Severino threw 65 pitches in his season debut, which took him into the third inning. Having thrown just 18 regular-season innings since 2018, he will not be able to last a full 200 this year. Our educated guess is that the Yankees will cap him at about 120-130 innings. That will require careful planning, including shortened outings and skipped starts.

“We have a great bullpen, so every time I’m out there, if I can go three, four good innings, that’s what I can do,” Severino said.

Severino will feature an improved pitch mix, the result of tinkering during his rehab program.

“I’m just playing with different shapes of the slider,” Severino said. “I’ve got a big one and a small one. I think when I was a starter two, three years ago, I didn’t have those kinds of pitches. Then, after I got injured, I think my changeup got even better, so I’m throwing a lot of changeups now. I can throw it in the middle and it’s going to go down, and I can make it be outside and catch the corner.”

The point about the changeup outside was interesting — right-handed pitchers usually throw that pitch to their arm side, not their glove side. Watching that on Saturday, I assumed Severino was missing his spots. But no.

“[Outside] to righties, yeah,” he corrected. “Kind of like a sinker action, going away.”

A scout at the game came away impressed, saying that Severino made just one major mistake, the fastball that Alex Verdugo drove for a home run.

That was in the second inning, a frame that Severino barely escaped. During a 12-pitch at-bat to Christian Vazquez, manager Aaron Boone was torn about what to do next.

Ron Marinaccio was ready in the bullpen. Severino’s pitch count was pushing past 40. Had Vazquez reached base, Boone might have made a change. He was still mulling it when Vazquez grounded out to end the inning.

After a breezier third, Severino made it until Trevor Story singled to lead off the fourth. The dominant Yankee bullpen took it from there, which will be necessary on many nights in order to get Severino through the season.

It won’t be a conventional workload, but that’s more acceptable in 2022 than ever before, with teams looking to cover innings, not push starters deep into games. And if Saturday was any indication, when Severino is out there, he will be excellent.