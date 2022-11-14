An emotional Derek Carr lets emotions flow after the Raiders’ crushing loss to Colts

Derek Carr stood on the podium in his Fresno State apparel after another Raiders loss — 25-20 to the Colts at Allegiant Stadium — feeling frustrated and upset.

A loss that sent the Raiders reeling to a 2-7 record and virtually erased of any playoff aspirations.

Carr paused several times to gather his thoughts about what just happened.

The quarterback has been with the Raiders for nine seasons after the franchise selected him in the 2014 NFL draft. He has gone through several coaching changes during his career.

There have been ups and downs and it all came to a boiling point for Carr after a Sunday in which the Raiders blew another fourth-quarter lead. They’ve had three big leads of at least 17-0, only to take losses in those games.

“I can’t speak for everybody. I know where I stand and I love the Silver and Black and I’m going to give it everything I can every time I go out there. I can’t speak for everybody, for every man what’s going on in their head, but I can say what’s going on in my head and I’m going to give it all I can every single time,” Carr said while choking up with emotion.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr speaks after an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Carr was then asked if there’s any discontent with coaches, namely Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who previously was with a model franchise in New England for many seasons.

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I love Josh. I love our coaches. They’ve had nothing but success. Way more success than I’ve ever had. I’m sorry … to finish that. I’m sorry for being emotional.

“I’m just pissed off about some of the things a lot of us try to do in practice. What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night, and for that to be the result, of all that effort, (it) pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. It’s hard. Knowing what some guys are doing. Like I said, just to practice, putting their body through to sleep at night, like we could be there for each other. I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. As a leader, that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.”