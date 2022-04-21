An elbow to Bobby Portis’ face drew blood and nothing was called. Twitter reacted

In the NBA Playoffs, if there is no blood, there is often no foul.

But in this case, there was blood — yet still no foul.

While going for a rebound in the first quarter of Game 2 of the NBA first-round series against the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks fan favorite Bobby Portis was getting in position for a rebound when he caught an elbow from Chicago center Tristan Thompson.

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) is fouled by Bulls center Tristan Thompson Wedneday night.

No whistle was blown even though Portis needed a cut man to return? Apparently, there was not enough blood.

Bucks fans certainly didn’t need another reason to embrace Portis’ blue-collar style of play, but they have one now.

Bulls fans took a different view.

Portis warmed up at halftime, but was ruled out of the second half with an eye abrasion.

