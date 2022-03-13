‘An Cailín Ciúin’ & ‘Kin’ Big Winners At Irish Film & TV Awards – The Hamden Journal

Colm Bairéad’s Irish-language drama An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was the big film winner at last night’s vritual Irish Film and Television Academy awards with eight wins. Scroll down for the full list of winners.

Director Colm Bairéad’s debut won best film, best director and lead actress for Catherine Clinch in addition to multiple craft awards. Bairéad also won the rising star prize. The coming-of-age drama had debuted at the Berlin Film Festival where it won two prizes.

Creators Ciaran Donnelly and Peter McKenna’s Kin won big in the TV categories with six prizes including best drama, script for McKenna, lead actress drama for Clare Dunne, lead actor drama for Sam Keeley and supporting actress drama for Maria Doyle Kennedy.

Ciaran Hinds won both the film and drama supporting actor awards on the night for Belfast and Kin, respectively. Belfast, which had garnered ten nominations, only converted in one other category: best script for Ken Branagh.

Lead actor film was picked up by Moe Dunford for Nightride and supporting actress film by Jessie Buckley for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

The virtual event was hosted by Deirdre O’Kane whose routine included a nod to Ukrainian president, and fellow comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Chris Pine, Colin Farrell, Michael Moore, Roma Downey and Fionnula Flanagan were among other guests presenting awards.

Many of the nominees hosted their own IFTA-viewing parties with their fellow cast and crew, as well as friends and family.

Full List Of Winners:

Film Categories

Best Film

An Cailín Ciúin

Director Film

Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin

Script Film

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Lead Actor Film

Moe Dunford – Nightride

Lead Actress Film

Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin

Supporting Actor Film

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Supporting Actress Film

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Feature Documentary

Young Plato

Short Film (Live Action)

Nothing to Declare

Short Film (Animation)

Fall of the Ibis King

Rising Star

Colm Bairéad

Drama Categories

Best Drama

KIN

Director Drama

Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla

Script Drama

Peter McKenna – KIN

Lead Actor Drama

Sam Keeley – KIN

Lead Actress Drama

Clare Dunne – KIN

Supporting Actor Drama

Ciarán Hinds – KIN

Supporting Actress Drama

Maria Doyle Kennedy – KIN

Craft Categories

Cinematography

Kate McCullough – An Cailín Ciúin

Costume Design

Kathy Strachan – Deadly Cuts

Hair & Makeup

Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, Barrie Gower – The Green Knight

Editing

John Murphy – An Cailín Ciúin

Production Design

Emma Lowney – An Cailín Ciúin

Sound

Steve Fanagan – Swan Song

Original Song

Stephen Rennicks – An Cailín Ciúin

VFX

Kevin Cahill, Eric Saindon – The Green Knight