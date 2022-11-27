An artist is considering legal action against Cardi B for her butt-baring Halloween costume

Cardi B. attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France.Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Cardi B dressed as Marge Simpson in a Thierry Mugler-inspired dress for Halloween on Instagram.

AleXsandro Palombo, who created the original art, wants to take legal action against the rapper.

Palombo’s lawyer says Cardi B misappropriated his work without proper credit.

A contemporary pop artist known for transforming The Simpsons in his art says he could take action against Cardi B for recreating his work in a Halloween Instagram post.

Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo claims Cardi B was never authorized to use his art for her Oct. 31 post, in which the rapper portrayed Marge Simpson in a dress cut out on the backside to expose her butt cleavage.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, did not credit Palombo in her post but used a picture of his art in the series of photos that she posted.

She did, however, nod to French designer Thierry Mugler, the designer whose dress inspired Palombo’s work, in her Instagram caption.

Palombo, who created the artwork for Vogue UK in 2013, wrote in an Instagram post that he contacted Cardi B and did not receive a reply.

A model is seen wearing the Thierry Mugler dress that inspired Palombo’s work in 1995. The dress was part of Mugler’s Autumn/Winter prêt-à-porter collectionPierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Claudio Volpi, a lawyer working with Palombo, told Artnet News that Cardi B defied “the most elementary rules on copyright and Instagram policies” when she used Palombo’s art without credit.

Volpi also told Artnet that after the image was posted on the social media accounts of Cardi B and two of her team members, Palombo reached out to them and requested that those involved correct the error and link to his Instagram page.

When that request was not fulfilled, Volpi sent a formal notice, saying that if Cardi B and her team did not follow through with the demands, they may take legal action, Volpi told the outlet.

In October, Cardi B won a lawsuit after a man accused the rapper of misappropriating his likeness by using his tattoos in her raunchy album art.

Representatives for Cardi B and Palombo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

