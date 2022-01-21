An angry Jerry Jones declines to endorse Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy for 2022

Five days have gone by and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains angry, frustrated and upset over his team’s wild card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday.

“I thought we did a good job of getting to the playoffs,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Friday. ”I can’t get over what we did in the playoffs. We deserved better than it ending up this way.”

The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record but extended their streak to 26 years since they last made Super Bowl in 1995 and have just four playoff playoff wins in the interim.

Jones thought this year would be different. And he is holding everyone accountable.

And so continues to refuse to offer an clarity regarding coach Mike McCarthy’s status for next season.

Jones declined to get into any specifics about the coaching staff when asked multiple times.

“I won’t get in to any conversations that I’ve had with anybody relative to anything to do with staff,” Jones said.

He says he has everyone under contract that he wants under contract.

But Jones made a point that the status quo shouldn’t be comfortable.

“I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches,” Jones said.

It will all be news to McCarthy, who met with Jones immediately after the game and again on Monday, said on Wednesday that does not see his future as an issue.

“We had very positive conversations and, just, the focus is on the evaluation process,” McCarthy said.

That evaluation part is where Jones is right now.

And he seemed to go specifically after McCarthy when he addressed the team’s problems with penalties. The Cowboys led the league in penalties and had 14 in the playoffs loss to the 49ers.

McCarthy said on Wednesday that addressing the penalties would be the team’s biggest focus of the off season.

That response didn’t sit well with Jones.

“One of the pet pieces i have is we got work on this in the off season. I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I have been trying to push that. I want those things recognized and addressed after the first game. Or after we played the sixth game. I don’t want to wait until after we are sitting here with no season left to address the things we are doing or not doing. . . you got to adjust (to penalties) or you don’t have a job.”

Story continues

Jones said “all of that is in the mix here and a part of what I do.

He said is operating on his own on timeline but it is not “in our best interest to talk about where we are regarding the staff right now.”

He said the Cowboys didn’t do their job as a staff and players and they have to address doing it.

“If I thought changing out men at any level would improve us I would change it out,” Jones said.

“The bottom line is very very frustrated and upset that we have used up some very talented players over the last few years.”