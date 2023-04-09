Democratic state Reps. Gloria Johnson (L) and Justin Jones embrace after a vote that expelled Jones from the governing body on April 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jones was expelled after he, Johnson and Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis led a protest at the Tennessee State Capital building in the wake of a mass shooting at a Christian school in which three 9-year-old students and three adults were killed by a 28-year-old former student of the school on March 27.

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) called out lawmakers on Thursday as they considered his fate as a member of the House of Representatives.

Jones, along with Reps. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) and Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) led a protest on the House floor calling for gun law reform in response to the Nashville Covenant School shooting last week that left three children and three staff members dead.

Known as “The Tennessee Three,” the representatives stood before the majority Republican House to account for their actions. Pearson and Jones were ultimately voted out.

While speaking on the floor, Jones held no punches:

“Let’s talk about expulsion. For years, one of your colleagues, an admitted child molester, sat in this chamber ⁠— no expulsion. One member sits in this chamber who was found guilty of domestic violence ⁠— no expulsion. We had a former speaker sit in this chamber who is now under federal investigation ⁠— no expulsion. We have a member still under federal investigation ⁠— no expulsion.”

Jones continued to prove his point of a potential bias.

“We had another member pee in another member’s chair in this chamber ⁠— no expulsion. In fact, they’re in leadership.”

He added, “Since you’re trying to put us on trial, what you’re really putting on trial is the state of Tennessee. What you’re really showing for the world is holding up a mirror to a state that is going back to some dark, dark roots, a state in which the Ku Klux Klan was founded is now attempting another power grab by silencing the two youngest Black representatives and one of the only Democratic women in this body. That’s what this is about. Let us be real today.”

Jones did not back down from any question thrown his way.

Rep. Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville) mentioned House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) and his role in Jones’ speaking ability.

Jones stated he was there to speak for the people of District 52, and Sexton was “not God, though he may want to be.”

Rep. Ryan Williams (R-Cookeville) asked Jones to explain his protest chants, “No action, no peace.”

“I would invite my colleague from Putnam County to join any protest where that is a very familiar chant that usually goes ‘No justice, no peace,’” Jones responded.

Rep. Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood) said, “We are upholding our constitution. We are protecting the integrity of this body. Let’s vote to expel him. That would send the case back to the voters of Davis County, and if after looking at his conduct, they find that he should come back, we will welcome him as a representative.”

Jones read between the lines and claimed Bulso insinuated he is an “uppity negro” and mentioned Bulso tried to incite violence against him in an elevator earlier this week and told him, “You are a damn disgrace!”

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted 72-25 to expel Jones.

The Tennesseean reported expulsion required 66 votes. Johnson’s (65-30) lacked one, so the Tennessee House of Representatives allowed her to stay but expelled Pearson 69-26.