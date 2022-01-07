“An Absolute Legend” – The Hamden Journal

Tributes are pouring in for Oscar-winning actor, director, civil rights activist and humanitarian Sidney Poitier, who has died at age 94.

Poitier won the Best Actor Oscar in 1964 for Lilies of the Field for his depiction of an ex-serviceman who helps East German nuns build a chapel, his win marking the first for a Black actor. He received an honorary Oscar in 2002, “in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human.”

He also was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, two Golden Globe awards and a Grammy for narrating his 2000 autobiography, The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography.

Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright was among the first to share his thoughts on Poitier’s passing. “What a landmark actor,” he tweeted. “One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.”

Whoopi Goldberg quoted lyrics from “To Sir, With Love”, the title song from Poitier’s 1967 film. “If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..To Sir…with Love,” adding “He showed us how to reach for the stars.”

Sidney Poitier Life Story Set To Become Broadway Play

Josh Gad tweeted “Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier Breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All Time Great. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary Actors in the history of our industry. Thank you for shattering glass ceilings and paving new roads.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted: “Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats.” The tweet is accompanied by photos, including one of President Barack Obama awarding Poitier the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Here is a sampling of other tributes:

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022

Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All time great. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary Actors in the history of our industry. Thank you for shattering glass ceilings and paving new roads. #ripsydneypoitier pic.twitter.com/Kz9JdWaAI5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love. (📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

RIP Sidney Poitier. One of the greatest actors of all time. His “In The Heat Of The Night” will always be on my top 10 film list. His line, “They call me Mr. Tibbs!” heralded in Black Power in a definitive, permanent way. It sends a thrill through my bones every time I see it. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 7, 2022

RIP Sidney Poitier, 94.

When he answered an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the theatre owner sneered: ‘Go be a dishwasher.’

Sidney already was a dishwasher.

Stung by the jibe, he vowed to prove him wrong.

He became the first black man to win the Best Actor Oscar. pic.twitter.com/JNpBWi8nwk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2022

What a thrill it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier.. he made us all feel proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming.. thank you Mr. Poitier rest well. pic.twitter.com/EI6hRljryn — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 7, 2022

Heart is aching. 💔Sir Sidney Poitier was not just a great actor. He was a wonderful human being and truly the most elegant man I ever met in my life.

Rest Well Dear Brother… #ToSirWithLove pic.twitter.com/FpU2g1TeAC — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) January 7, 2022