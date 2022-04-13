Amy Schumer’s ‘Life & Beth’ Renewed For Season 2 By Hulu

Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth will be back for a second go-round. Schumer revealed today on Howard Stern that Hulu has renewed the dramedy series for a 10-episode second season.

Written, directed, executive produced and starring Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. But when a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past, her life changes forever.

Through flashbacks to her teen self (portrayed by Violet Young), Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey toward building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.



Life & Beth also stars Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Baker and LaVar Walker.

Endeavor Content produces the series and is handling sales internationally. Schumer exec produces alongside Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.

